RBSE 8th Result Declared: Rajasthan Board Declares Result For More Than 11 Lakh Students

Rajasthan 8th class resultis available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education | | Updated: June 07, 2019 16:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RBSE 8th Result Declared: Rajasthan Board Declares Result For More Than 11 Lakh Students

RBSE 8th result 2019: Know how to check


RBSE 8th result: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the class 8th results on the official website of the board. Check ResultThe RBSE 8th class result is available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can access the RBSE 8th class results using their roll numbers. RBSE had conducted the class 8th board exam from March 14 to March 29. Close to 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Last year, the RBSE 8th class results were released on May 10. Meanwhile the State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (S.I.E.R.T.) of School Education Department, Rajasthan government released class 5th results on May 9.

RBSE Class 8th Result: Know How To Check

Students who are waiting for the class 10 results may follow these steps to check their results:

  • Step One: Go to the official web portal of RBSE, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step Two: Click on the class 8 results link, "Result Class 8th Exam. 2018" given on the right side of the portal
  • Step Three: Enter the examination Roll Number
  • Step Five: Click Submit and see your results

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rajasthanresult

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................