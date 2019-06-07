More than 11.5 lakh receive RBSE 8th result.

Class 8th result has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Check here. Students who took the class 8th board exam this year from March 14 to March 29, can check the RBSE 8th result online. Students can access the 8th result using their roll number. In 2017, the Board had registered 100% result in class 8th board exam. The Board has already declared class 10th and 12th board result.

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 8th Result Declared: Know How To Check

In order to check the RBSE result, candidates have to log in to the result portal using their roll number. Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the 8th result. Original mark sheet and document will be issued to the candidates soon.

Meanwhile the Board has already declared the class 5th board result. State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (S.I.E.R.T.) of School Education Department, Rajasthan government has released 5th Board result on May 9.

As per reports, more than 10 lakh students registered for the 10th exam in Rajasthan, 6,924 students had registered for the Praveshika exam and 34,460 students registered for Secondary (Vocational) exams. The overall pass percentage in RBSE class 10th result stands at 79.85% this year.

Click here for more Education News