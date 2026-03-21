Rajasthan Board Class 5 And 8 Results On March 24, Here's How To Check

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 board examination results for 2026 on March 24, according to the Rajasthan School Education Department. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

According to reports, over 26 lakh students are awaiting their results. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other key details ready to avoid delays while checking their results. The marksheet will include crucial details such as the student's name, marks secured, and pass status.

After the declaration of the results, the board will send the original marksheets to respective schools. Students will have to collect their marksheets and certificates from their schools.

How To Check RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board portal.

Step 2: Click on the "RBSE Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for "RBSE Class 5 or Class 8 Result 2026."

Step 4: Enter the required details and captcha code.

Step 5: Submit the details to view the marksheet on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future use.

Following the declaration of results, students who pass will be eligible for admission to the next classes. Class 5 students will move to Class 6, while Class 8 students will be promoted to Class 9.

RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2026: Qualifying Marks

Students will not be automatically promoted this year and must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations. Those who fail to meet the minimum qualifying criteria may be declared unsuccessful or allowed to appear for compartment examinations, the schedule for which will be announced after the results are declared.