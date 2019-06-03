RBSE 10th Results 2019 Declared; Check Here

RBSE results are now available on the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th results 2019: Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for primary and secondary education in Rajasthan, has announced the RBSE 10th results today at the Rajsathan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) headquarters. Board secretary Meghna Choudhary was also present at the press conference. According to officials, RBSE 10th results have been announced for more than 10 lakh students who had registered for the annual secondary exams which were held in March this year. The Board has also released the Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results along with RBSE 10th results today. The RBSE results are now available on the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can also be accessed from the official results website of Rajasthan examinations, rajresults.nic.in. The students will be able to download their RBSE 10th results from the third party website, indiaresults.com.

79.85 per cents students has qualified for higher education.

In the Praveshika, 6,924 students and in Secondary (Vocational) 34,460 students had registered for the exams, according to the Board.

Last year, the RBSE 10th results were announced in June second week. The Board had released RBSE 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts students last month

RBSE 10th results 2019: Check Here

RBSE 10th result or BSER 10th results are available on this direct link:

RBSE 10th result 2019 direct link

RBSE 10th results 2019: Where to check

RBSE 10th results 2019 available on following websites:

rajresults.nic.in and

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th results 2019: How to check

RBSE 10th results are available now. Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 10th results 2019:

Step One - Visit RBSE official website, rajresults.nic.in.

Step Two - Click on " Secondary - 2019 Result" link

Step Three - On next page, enter your roll number

Step Four - Click "Submit"

Step Five - Check your results next page

Click here for more Education News