RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026 Released, Check Download Link Here

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result for the RBI Assistant 2026 preliminary examination conducted on April 11, 13 and 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and qualifying status by visiting the official website, rbi.org.in.

The result, released on May 25, contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination scheduled to be held on June 7.

The RBI said individual call letters for the Mains examination will be uploaded on the official website shortly. The admit cards will contain important details such as examination timings and venue information.

Download Link

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website rbi.org.in.

On the homepage, click on RBI Assistant Preliminary result 2026.

The roll number-wise result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The central bank also stated that details regarding candidates requiring a scribe, compensatory time or any other assistance due to physical limitations will be made available on the portal soon.