RBI Assistant Prelims Result Released. Check Here

RBI Assistant result: Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Assistant result for the prelims examination. The RBI Assistant Prelims result can be accessed from the official portal at rbi.org.in. Roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected for RBI Assistant mains have been released on the official portal. The RBI main examination for the Assistant recruitment will be held on March 29, 2020, according to a statement released by the central bank.

"The Main online examination will be conducted on March 29, 2020 (Sunday), only for the candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination," the RBI Assistant prelims result statement said.

Separate admit card for main examination should be downloaded from RBI Website.

The time of main examination and venue of examinations will be indicated in the RBI admit card.

The link for downloading the admit card, information handout for main examination, instruction to PWD candidates, Joint undertaking, declaration form for PWD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website, the RBI Assistant result statement said.

The preliminary exam for RBI Assistant recruitment was held in February this year. Preliminary exam was qualifying in nature, that is a candidate needs to only qualify in the exam to be eligible for RBI assistant Main exam. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode.

RBI had announced 926 vacancies for the post of Assistant in 2019. The selection will be done through Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

