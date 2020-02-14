RBI Assistant Prelim Exam Begins For 926 Vacancies

RBI Assistant Prelim exam will conclude on February 15

The preliminary exam for RBI Assistant recruitment begins today. The RBI Assistant Prelim exam will be held today and tomorrow. Preliminary exam is qualifying in nature, that is a candidate needs to only qualify in the exam to be eligible for RBI assistant Main exam. The exam is being conducted in computer-based mode.

Candidates appearing in the exam need to carry their call letter, a photo id proof, and a photocopy of the said identity proof to the exam centre.

The RBI Assistant Preliminary exam is an objective test which has three sections - English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The English language section will have 30 questions and Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability sections will have 35 questions.

Each question will carry one mark. Candidates will be given 20 minutes to solve questions in each section. One-fourth mark will be deducted from the score for every wrong answer.

Candidates need to pass in each online test individually to qualify in the exam.

The result for RBI Assistant prelim exam will be released on the official RBI website in February-March 2020. Candidates who qualify in the Prelim exam will be called for RBI Assistant Main exam which will tentatively be held in March.

Candidates who score sufficiently high marks in the main exam will be called for Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

