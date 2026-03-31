Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result Out Today: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Here

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 board examination result for all streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce - today, March 31 at 10 am. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or via the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker allows students to access their scorecards instantly using their roll number, while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

Approximately 8.2 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations conducted between February 12 and March 11, 2026.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Direct Link To Download RBSE 12th Result 1

Direct Link To Download RBSE 12th Result 2 (Via NDTV)

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV and head over to Rajasthan Class 12 result section.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, of which approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. Among them, the highest number of students-around 6 lakh-were from the Arts stream. About 2.3 lakh students appeared from the Science stream, while over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream.