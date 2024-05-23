Advertisement
'Rajasthan Government To Cover Education Expenses Of Class 12 Topper Prachi Soni'

Prachi Soni made a record by scoring 500 out of 500 in the examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Thursday announced that the state government will cover all education expenses of Class 12 topper Prachi Soni, who made a record by scoring 500 out of 500 in the examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

The Education Minister made the announcement while speaking during a programme organised to felicitate Prachi, who hails from Ektoriya village in Alwar's Khertal town.

He said that the state government will also help the meritorious student in shaping her career.

“Prachi has done something impossible which no one else could ever do in the state. And it's a coincidence that this has been accomplished when I am Education Minister," he said.

Minister Dilawar further said that the Bhajan Lal Sharma government in the state is working hard to raise the education standards in the state.

He also congratulated the teachers for their strenuous efforts which helped her to achieve the feat.

Rajasthan Board Exam, Rajasthan Board Results, Rajasthan Board Topper
