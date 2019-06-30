Rajasthan BSTC Result Expected Soon

Rajasthan BSTC Result Date Update

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam or the BSTC exam result is expected soon. The Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam was held on May 26. As on June 26, after a month since the BSTC exam concluded, officials told NDTV, "No date has been fixed for releasing the BSTC results, but the results can be expected anytime soon. The exact date, when it is fixed will be posted on the official website of Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D. El.Ed exam." Last year the BSTC result was declared on June 6 and the exam was conducted by Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University.

Rajasthan BSTC Result Link (will be activated after the result is declared)

The office of Pre D.El.Ed. Exam 2019, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, conducted the BSTC 2019 examinations on May 26 in the afternoon for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. The result will be hosted on the official website. Once it has been released, the candidates who have appeared for the exams may download their BSTC 2019 results from the official website, bstc2019.org.

Registration for the BSTC exam was conducted in March -April. The registration for BSTC was conducted through education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/en/home.html.

Rajasthan BSTC Result: Know How To Check

The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2019 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2 : Click on the BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Step 3 : Choose any of the options given there

Step 4 : Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit card

Step 5 : Click Proceed

Step 6 : Check your BSTC 2019 result



