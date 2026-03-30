Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2026 Tomorrow: Official Websites, Direct Link

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 examination results on March 31. Once announced, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials. The results for all three streams-Arts, Science, and Commerce-will be announced together.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, of which approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. Among them, the highest number of students-around 6 lakh-were from the Arts stream. About 2.3 lakh students appeared from the Science stream, while over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Can Be Checked By Scanning This QR Code

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Visit the official websites - rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

or Click on the link for " RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 "

" Enter the required details, including roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Re-evaluation Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation within the prescribed window. Only theory papers are eligible; practical and internal assessment marks cannot be challenged