Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: To Be Declared On March 31, Check Time And Download Link

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Date: The Rajasthan Class 12 board examination results will be released tomorrow, March 30, 2026, at 10 am. Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results from the Udaipur District Collector's Office. He will be joined by Board Administrator Shakti Singh Rathore and Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore from the Ajmer board office. Students will be able to check and download their results from the board's official website or via the NDTV result checker.

The results for all three streams-Arts, Science, and Commerce-will be announced together.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, of which approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. Among them, the highest number of students-around 6 lakh-were from the Arts stream. About 2.3 lakh students appeared from the Science stream, while over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV and head over to Rajasthan Class 12 result section.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Re-evaluation Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation within the prescribed window. Only theory papers are eligible; practical and internal assessment marks cannot be challenged.

The Computer Science and Informatics practical exams scheduled for February 17, and the Painting exam scheduled for February 24, were initially planned for the morning shift (8:30 am to 11:45 am) but were later re-scheduled to the evening shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm) due to administrative reasons.