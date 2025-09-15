RRB NTPC UG 2025 Answer Key Live: Check Direct Link To Download Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 answer key and response sheet 2025 for Undergraduate (UG) level exam today, September 15, 2025. Candidates can now login and download the answer key on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board has activated the link for downloading the Answer key for RRB NTPC UG 2025. Candidates can view the questions, raise objections and pay the objection fee until September 20, 2025 (11:55 pm). Fee for raising objections is Rs. 50 per question.

Direct Link To Download Answer Key - "RRB NTPC UG Answer Key".

The answer key has been released for the RRB NTPC examination which was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025 to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies. Of the total vacancies, 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 for Trains Clerk.

Railway RRB NTPC 2025: Download Answer Key

Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.

On the homepage, click on "Login".

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

Raise Objections On Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections (if any) on the answer key for wrong answers. They will have to pay a specified fee per objection. If the authorities find the objection to be correct, they will release a new answer key with inhibited changes.