Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the result for NTPC CBT-1 UG Level examination held between August 7 and September 9, 2025 soon. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 posts for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 posts for Trains Clerk.

Exam Details

The RRB NTPC UG exam had a total of 100 multiple choice questions with 40 questions specified for General Awareness,30 questions for Mathematics and 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning. Exam was held for a total of 90 minutes and a negative marking of 1/3 of the mark was applicable per question.

The board released the answer key and response sheets for the examination on September 15, 2025.