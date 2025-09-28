Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the result for NTPC CBT-1 UG Level examination held between August 7 and September 9, 2025 soon. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in.
RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: How To Download Result?
- Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.
- Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 posts for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 posts for Trains Clerk.
Exam Details
The RRB NTPC UG exam had a total of 100 multiple choice questions with 40 questions specified for General Awareness,30 questions for Mathematics and 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning. Exam was held for a total of 90 minutes and a negative marking of 1/3 of the mark was applicable per question.
The board released the answer key and response sheets for the examination on September 15, 2025.