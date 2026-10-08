Railway NTPC 2026 Notification Out For 3,548 Graduate Posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the notification for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate recruitment 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 3,548 graduate-level posts across Indian Railways. The notification has been issued under CEN 06/2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official regional RRB websites.

Which Posts Are Included?

The recruitment includes several graduate-level posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist and Senior Clerk cum Typist. Candidates should check the detailed notification for the educational qualification and other requirements for each post.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates must have a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification to apply for the graduate-level NTPC posts. The age limit and other eligibility conditions may vary depending on the post. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their application.

Read full pdf here

How Will Candidates Be Selected?

The selection process includes Computer Based Tests (CBTs). Depending on the post, candidates may also have to appear for a second CBT, a typing test or a Computer-Based Aptitude Test. Candidates who clear the required stages will have to undergo document verification and a medical examination.