Railway Group D 2025 Exam: Admit Card, City Slip Out? Check Official Release Date, Link Here

Railway Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card and city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) exam few days prior to when it begins. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 2025. The exam city slip will be released 10 days prior to the exam which is today, November 7, 2025, while the admit card will be released a week before. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the admit card and city slip on the official website of the Chandigarh board - rrbcd.gov.in.

Download Link - "RRB Group D City Slip, Admit Card Download Link"

Railway Group D Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The CBT examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes for 100 questions. One mark will be given for each correct answer and one/third of the mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The exam includes several subjects that test the candidate's eligibility for the post. Subjects include- Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness & Current Affairs.

RRB Group D Posts: 1 Crore Applications

Group D is one of the biggest examinations in India as RRB reported that over 1.08 crore candidates applied for Group D positions under CEN 08/2024. The Mumbai region recorded the highest number of applications, with 15,59,100 (15.59 lakh) candidates. A total of 32,438 vacancies have been announced across different regions for these posts.

Group D examination is held to recruit candidates for several positions including Track Maintainer Grade-4, Assistant Points man, and technical roles in departments like Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.