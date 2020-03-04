IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi Among Top 50 In Engineering And Technology Of QS World Ranking

IIT Bombay was ranked 44th in Engineering and Technology category of QS Rankings

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) released the World University Rankings by Subject 2020 on Wednesday. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IIT Delhi have secured 44th and 47th positions respectively in Engineering and Technology category. As per the latest rankings announced by the QS, IIT Delhi has moved a massive 14 places from last year's 61st position.

The overall score of IIT Delhi in this category is 81.4.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and University of Cambridge have secured top three positions in this category.

Other Indian technological and engineering institutes like IIT Kharagpur (86), IIT Madras (88) and IIT Kanpur (96) found their places in top 100 of this category.

Speaking on IIT Delhi securing 47th position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: "We are very happy to see a significant improvement in our rankings this year. This is a result of the various measures we have taken in the institute on boosting the research ecosystem on the campus, strengthening our connect with the external stakeholders, significantly enhanced internationalization efforts from the Institute and various other measures initiated in the last three years."

IIT Delhi, recognised as the Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India in 2018, is providing Engineering & Technology education to not only Indians but students from than 30 countries across the world.

The IoE status has given a greater autonomy to IIT Delhi in various matters including hiring of foreign faculty and starting collaborations with foreign institutions.

