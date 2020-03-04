Two Indian Law Schools Among Top 200 Of QS World Subject Rankings

JGLS has been ranked in the 101-150 band across all law schools.

The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has made history by breaking into the prestigious QS World University Subject Rankings 2020 in Law for the first time. JGLS has been ranked in the 101-150 band across all law schools that have been ranked in the world while the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked in the 151-200 band.

The QS World University Subject Rankings 2020 have just been released from London by Quacquarelli Symonds.

"O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked in the 101-150 range in Law, while being ranked first in India, having veteran National Law School of India University, Bengaluru just behind in the 151-200 range, having the second rank in India," said Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS Quacquarelli.

"QS Subject Ranking in Law measures the global relevance of institutions specifically in the area of research in law along with combining reputation from the academic community and employers. The methodology is subject sensitive and looks specifically at universities or institutions which have a strong focus in law. Hence only the best 300 law schools globally make it to the list", said Mr Fernandes.

"The recognition of JGLS as the Number 1 law school in India and among the top 150 in the world by the reputed QS World University Rankings 2020 by subject is a historic achievement," Naveen Jindal, the benefactor and founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University observed.

To produce the QS World University Rankings by subject area for this year, QS analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations.

1,368 institutions have been ranked across 48 subjects in 5 broad categories across 159 locations, which reflects the scale behind this internationally benchmarked undertaking to produce these subject rankings.

Across all subjects, 165 institutions were considered from India, 441 from the United States, 502 from UK, Germany & France combined, and 360 from China, Japan and South Korea combined for this QS Rankings 2020 by subject area.

