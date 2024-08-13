NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Law Universities In India

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru with a score of 83.83 is the top ranked law university in the country as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This is the seventh consecutive year when NLSU Bengaluru has emerged as the best law institution in the country.
NLU Delhi, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS have retained their second, third and fourth place respectively. NLU Delhi has a score of 77.48. NALSAR University Hyderabad with a score of 77.05 stands at the third place and WBNUJS at the fourth place has a score of 76.39.
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top law universities
National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
National Law University (NLU), New Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata
Symbiosis Law School, Pune
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy, Thanjavur
Christ University, Bengaluru
Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi
Alliance University, Bengaluru
Lovely Professional University, Phagwara
Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
National Law Institute University, Bhopal
National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi
University of Lucknow, Lucknow
The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
National Law University, Cuttack
National Law University and Judicial Academy, Kamrup
UPES, Dehradun
Manipal University, Jaipur
Army Institute of Law, Mohali
In newly introduced categories, 50 State Public Universities are ranked, with an additional 50 institutions in the 51-100 rank band. Only three institutions are ranked in both the Open Universities and Skill Universities categories.
The ranking framework assesses institutions based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). Institutions are ranked based on their total scores across these parameters, providing a comprehensive view of their strengths.