NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Law Universities In India

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru with a score of 83.83 is the top ranked law university in the country as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This is the seventh consecutive year when NLSU Bengaluru has emerged as the best law institution in the country.

NLU Delhi, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS have retained their second, third and fourth place respectively. NLU Delhi has a score of 77.48. NALSAR University Hyderabad with a score of 77.05 stands at the third place and WBNUJS at the fourth place has a score of 76.39.

NIRF Rankings 2024: Top law universities



National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

National Law University (NLU), New Delhi

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata

Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy, Thanjavur

Christ University, Bengaluru

Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi

Alliance University, Bengaluru

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

National Law Institute University, Bhopal

National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi

University of Lucknow, Lucknow

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

National Law University, Cuttack

National Law University and Judicial Academy, Kamrup

UPES, Dehradun

Manipal University, Jaipur

Army Institute of Law, Mohali

In newly introduced categories, 50 State Public Universities are ranked, with an additional 50 institutions in the 51-100 rank band. Only three institutions are ranked in both the Open Universities and Skill Universities categories.

The ranking framework assesses institutions based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). Institutions are ranked based on their total scores across these parameters, providing a comprehensive view of their strengths.

