NIRF 2024: Three New Categories Introduced In Ranking This Year

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has introduced three new categories of grading universities this year. Along with the regular 13 categories, the NIRF 2024 rankings have also been introduced for 'open universities', 'skill universities,' and 'state-funded government universities'. AICTE chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe, also announced plans for the Ministry to launch 'sustainability rankings' starting next year.



India Rankings 2024: Open university

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi

Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad



India Rankings 2024: Skill University

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (Formerly Symbiosis Skill and Open University), Pune

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwa

Bhartiya Skill Development University, Rajasthan



India Rankings 2024: State Public University

Anna University, Chennai

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Panjab University, Chandigarh



The participation of HEIs in the NIRF rankings has grown from 3,565 in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories and subject domains expanding from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

The ranking framework assesses institutions based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). Institutions are ranked based on their total scores across these parameters, providing a comprehensive view of their strengths.

Publicly funded institutions, including centrally-funded technical Institutes (CFTIs) and centrally-funded universities, occupy the top ranks in most categories. However, several state and privately-funded universities also feature prominently in the top 100 across various categories and subject domains.