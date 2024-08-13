Advertisement

NIRF 2024: Three New Categories Introduced In Ranking This Year

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe also announced plans for the launch of 'sustainability rankings' starting next year.

HEIs in the NIRF rankings have grown from 3,565 in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024.
New Delhi:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has introduced three new categories of grading universities this year. Along with the regular 13 categories, the NIRF 2024 rankings have also been introduced for 'open universities', 'skill universities,' and 'state-funded government universities'.  AICTE chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe, also announced plans for the Ministry to launch 'sustainability rankings' starting next year.


India Rankings 2024: Open university
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi    
Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata    
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad


India Rankings 2024: Skill University
Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (Formerly Symbiosis Skill and Open University), Pune    
Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwa
Bhartiya Skill Development University, Rajasthan


India Rankings 2024: State Public University
Anna University, Chennai
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune    
Calcutta University, Kolkata
Panjab University, Chandigarh
 

The participation of HEIs in the NIRF rankings has grown from 3,565 in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories and subject domains expanding from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

The ranking framework assesses institutions based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). Institutions are ranked based on their total scores across these parameters, providing a comprehensive view of their strengths.

Publicly funded institutions, including centrally-funded technical Institutes (CFTIs) and centrally-funded universities, occupy the top ranks in most categories. However, several state and privately-funded universities also feature prominently in the top 100 across various categories and subject domains.

