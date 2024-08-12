NIRF Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

NIRF Rankings 2024: The Education Ministry on Monday unveiled the ninth edition of the India Rankings for 2024, based on the criteria outlined in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Participation in these rankings has surged from 3,565 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories and subject domains increasing from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

For 2024, the ranking process continues to offer a comprehensive "Overall" ranking, along with specific rankings in categories such as Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, Innovation, and discipline-specific areas including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. This year, new categories for Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have also been added.

NIRF 2024: Top 10 Medical Institutes

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Christian Medical College

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Banaras Hindu University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

The India Rankings 2024 introduce several new parameters and changes: