NIRF Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

NIRF 2024: AIIMS-Delhi has clinched the top spot among medical colleges.
NIRF Rankings 2024: The Education Ministry on Monday unveiled the ninth edition of the India Rankings for 2024, based on the criteria outlined in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
Participation in these rankings has surged from 3,565 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories and subject domains increasing from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.
For 2024, the ranking process continues to offer a comprehensive "Overall" ranking, along with specific rankings in categories such as Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, Innovation, and discipline-specific areas including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. This year, new categories for Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have also been added.
NIRF 2024: Top 10 Medical Institutes
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Christian Medical College
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Banaras Hindu University
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
The India Rankings 2024 introduce several new parameters and changes:
- Elimination of self-citations in "research and professional practices" for all categories and subject domains.
- Change in Faculty Student Ratio (FSR) from 1:15 to 1:10 for medical institutions.
- Change in FSR from 1:15 to 1:20 for State Public Universities, a new category this year.
- Addition of sustainability parameters.
- Inclusion of parameters for new initiatives.
- Implementation of multiple entry and exit options.
- Introduction of courses in Indian Knowledge Systems.
- Offering courses in various Indian regional languages (MIR).