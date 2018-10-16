First QS India Ranking Out, IIT Bombay Tops Among 75 Institutes

QS India Ranking 2018: IIT Bombay, IISc Top The List

In the first ever region wise QS University ranking, IIT Bombay has topped the list of Indian Universities. 'One of seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in the top 10, IIT Bombay was the highest scorer for both academic and employer reputation, two of the metrics used to compile the ranking,' reads the official statement. 75 premiere institutes of the country have been placed in the QS India ranking 2019. IIT Bombay is the top Indian institute in the fifteenth edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking which was released on June 6. The QS world rank list released for 2019 has ranked 1011 institutes in 85 countries. The QS BRICS ranking 2019 list is expected today, sources confirmed to NDTV.

While IITs have retained the elite positions in the list, University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi have been placed in 7th and 8th ranks respectively, ahead of the IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati. University of Calcutta is the 11th position. 7 IITs are in top 10 position.

In the World University rank list, IIT Bombay has been placed 162 rank followed by the foremost research institute of India IISc in rank 170. IIT Delhi has 172 rank alongside University of Aberdeen (UK) and University of Twente (Netherlands).

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's best university as per the list.

QS India Ranking 2019

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

University of Hyderabad

University of Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

University of Calcutt

Jadavpur University

Anna University

University of Mumbai

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Algappa University, Karaikudi

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Jamia Millia Islamia

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar

Aligarh Muslim University

Osmania University

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Tezpur University

Bangalore University

Sri Venkateswara University

University of Calicut

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amity University

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad)

Mangalore University

Vellore Institute of Technology

Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar

Andhra University

University of Kerala

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

Panjab University

University of Mysore

University of Kashmir, Srinagar

Pondicherry University

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Cochin University of Science and Technology

Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar

Sri Krishnadevaraya University

North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

Goa University

Shivaji University, Kolhapur

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Gauhati University, Guwahati

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantpur

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA)

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur

Banasthali Vidyapith

Kumaun University, Nainital

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara

OP Jindal Global University

University of Jammu

CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

Gulbarga University

On the other hand, in the Times World University ranking 2019, among the 49 Indian Universities, IISc Bangalore and IIT Indore are the top two highest ranked institutes. The list comprises of more than 1250 Universities from 86 countries worldwide.

