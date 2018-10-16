First QS India Ranking Out, IIT Bombay Tops Among 75 Institutes

In the first ever region wise QS University ranking, IIT Bombay has topped the list of Indian Universities. 'One of seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in the top 10, IIT Bombay was the highest scorer for both academic and employer reputation, two of the metrics used to compile the ranking,' reads the official statement. 75 premiere institutes of the country have been placed in the QS India ranking 2019. IIT Bombay is the top Indian institute in the fifteenth edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking which was released on June 6. The QS world rank list released for 2019 has ranked 1011 institutes in 85 countries. The QS BRICS ranking 2019 list is expected today, sources confirmed to NDTV.
While IITs have retained the elite positions in the list, University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi have been placed in 7th and 8th ranks respectively, ahead of the IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati. University of Calcutta is the 11th position. 7 IITs are in top 10 position.
In the World University rank list, IIT Bombay has been placed 162 rank followed by the foremost research institute of India IISc in rank 170. IIT Delhi has 172 rank alongside University of Aberdeen (UK) and University of Twente (Netherlands).
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's best university as per the list.
QS India Ranking 2019
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Science
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- University of Hyderabad
- University of Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- University of Calcutt
- Jadavpur University
- Anna University
- University of Mumbai
- Banaras Hindu University
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Algappa University, Karaikudi
- Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
- Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
- Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai
- Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- National Institute of Technology Rourkela
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
- GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Osmania University
- Indian Institute of Technology Patna
- Tezpur University
- Bangalore University
- Sri Venkateswara University
- University of Calicut
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Amity University
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad)
- Mangalore University
- Vellore Institute of Technology
- Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
- Andhra University
- University of Kerala
- Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
- Panjab University
- University of Mysore
- University of Kashmir, Srinagar
- Pondicherry University
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- Cochin University of Science and Technology
- Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar
- Sri Krishnadevaraya University
- North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon
- Goa University
- Shivaji University, Kolhapur
- SRM Institute of Science and Technology
- Gauhati University, Guwahati
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantpur
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA)
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University
- Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
- Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur
- Banasthali Vidyapith
- Kumaun University, Nainital
- Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara
- OP Jindal Global University
- University of Jammu
- CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru
- The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation
- Gulbarga University
On the other hand, in the Times World University ranking 2019, among the 49 Indian Universities, IISc Bangalore and IIT Indore are the top two highest ranked institutes. The list comprises of more than 1250 Universities from 86 countries worldwide.
