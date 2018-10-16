QS India Ranking 2018: List Of Institutes, Universities

Check the complete list of Indian institutes, universities in QS India ranking 2019

75 Indian institutes and universities have been ranked in the first ever QS India ranking 2019. IIT Bombay is the topmost institute of the country, which also has an overall rank of 162 among 1011 universities in the QS World University Ranking 2019. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is placed in the second position among Indian institutes. Seven IITs are there in the top 10 positions among which University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi are in 7th and 8th position, respectively.

Here is the complete list of Indian institutes in the QS ranking 2019.

QS India Ranking 2019

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

University of Hyderabad

University of Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

University of Calcutt

Jadavpur University

Anna University

University of Mumbai

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Algappa University, Karaikudi

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Jamia Millia Islamia

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar

Aligarh Muslim University

Osmania University

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Tezpur University

Bangalore University

Sri Venkateswara University

University of Calicut

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amity University

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad)

Mangalore University

Vellore Institute of Technology

Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar

Andhra University

University of Kerala

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

Panjab University

University of Mysore

University of Kashmir, Srinagar

Pondicherry University

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Cochin University of Science and Technology

Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar

Sri Krishnadevaraya University

North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

Goa University

Shivaji University, Kolhapur

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Gauhati University, Guwahati

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantpur

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA)

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur

Banasthali Vidyapith

Kumaun University, Nainital

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara

OP Jindal Global University

University of Jammu

CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

Gulbarga University

