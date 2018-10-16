QS India Ranking 2018: List Of Institutes, Universities

75 Indian institutes and universities have been ranked in the first ever QS India ranking 2019. IIT Bombay is the topmost institute of the country, which also has an overall rank of 162 among 1011 universities in the QS World University Ranking 2019. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is placed in the second position among Indian institutes. Seven IITs are there in the top 10 positions among which University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi are in 7th and 8th position, respectively.
Here is the complete list of Indian institutes in the QS ranking 2019.
QS India Ranking 2019
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Science
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- University of Hyderabad
- University of Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- University of Calcutt
- Jadavpur University
- Anna University
- University of Mumbai
- Banaras Hindu University
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Algappa University, Karaikudi
- Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
- Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
- Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
- Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai
- Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- National Institute of Technology Rourkela
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
- GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Osmania University
- Indian Institute of Technology Patna
- Tezpur University
- Bangalore University
- Sri Venkateswara University
- University of Calicut
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Amity University
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad)
- Mangalore University
- Vellore Institute of Technology
- Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
- Andhra University
- University of Kerala
- Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
- Panjab University
- University of Mysore
- University of Kashmir, Srinagar
- Pondicherry University
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- Cochin University of Science and Technology
- Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar
- Sri Krishnadevaraya University
- North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon
- Goa University
- Shivaji University, Kolhapur
- SRM Institute of Science and Technology
- Gauhati University, Guwahati
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantpur
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA)
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University
- Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
- Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur
- Banasthali Vidyapith
- Kumaun University, Nainital
- Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara
- OP Jindal Global University
- University of Jammu
- CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru
- The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation
- Gulbarga University