IIIT-Delhi Listed Among Top 50 In QS Rankings India, 2019

Recently, for the first time, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), earlier known as Times Higher Education-QS has published a separate ranking of the top educational institutions in India and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) is mentioned among the top 50 universities of the country in QS India University Rankings 2019. IIIT-Delhi is spotted among the top 200 educational institutions of the OS BRICS University ranking as well.

IIIT-Delhi is ranked at number 192 from the 9000 universities evaluated, making it one of the top 2.0% universities in BRICS Region.

The rankings have specifically acknowledged the institute's unmatched faculty, which is one of the strongest factors for IIIT-Delhi.

On the national level, in QS India University Rankings 2019, IIIT-D is the only state university to appear in the list of top 50 institutions nationwide.

The first edition of QS University ranking was based on parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, and reputation of the faculty (staff with Ph.D., research papers per faculty, international faculty and students).

"It is a great motivation for the entire IIIT-D family, where every member is working sincerely and honestly to help the institution in meeting its goals and objectives," said Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi while speaking on this achievement.

"A week back we bagged the 4th Cleanest Campus in India award under the Technical Institutes Residential Category by GoI, and now, two more distinctions in a row," he added.

Prof Bose congratulated all the members of the IIIT-Delhi family for raising the stature of this institute on all fronts.

