QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024: Top Universities For EMBA Programs In Europe

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global education analyst, has unveiled top universities for pursuing Executive MBA. Topping this year's list is Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, for its excellence in executive MBA education. Following closely are IESE Business School and HEC Paris, securing second and third positions respectively.

The ranking identifies the top business schools worldwide offering executive MBA programs, guiding prospective students toward enhanced career opportunities.

Europe continues to be the best destination for studying an executive MBA with all of the top six institutions in the region also ranking within the global top 10.





Here is the list of top EMBA universities for pursuing