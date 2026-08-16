"Pursue Continuous Learning, Remain Curious": Vice President Interacts With School Students

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan interacted with school students from New Delhi and Ghaziabad at Uparashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. He encouraged them to develop knowledge, discipline, confidence and a spirit of service to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

According to official information, CP Radhakrishnan interacted with students from KR Mangalam World School, New Delhi and Presidium School, Ghaziabad on the occasion of Independence. In a post on X, the vice president stated that "students are the future of the nation and will play a key role in building Viksit Bharat."

He urged the children to pursue continuous learning, remain curious, dream big and embrace new opportunities, while giving equal importance to academics, sports and extracurricular activities.

In another post on X, he shared the glimpses of the interaction.

Earlier on August 15, CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who contributed to the country's freedom struggle.

He said India's journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of democracy, the resilience of its people and their faith in the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.