Punjabi Language Classes Part Of After-School Program In California

Students in Fresno, California will now be able to learn Punjabi as part of an after-school program

Students in Fresno, California will now be able to learn the Punjabi language as part of an after-school program, it was reported. The Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) launched the new program in response to the Global California 2030 Initiative, which besides Punjabi, will also teach Arabic, Spanish, French and Mixteco, the India-West news reported.

Currently, the languages are taught at five elementary schools, with one of the languages taught at each school.

The statewide 2030 goals for the initiative, as per the school publication, are to triple the number of students who earn the seal of biliteracy, quadruple the number of bilingual programs, establish 100 state-approved bilingual teacher preparation programs and double the number of teachers authorized to teach in two languages.

Read also:

COVID-19: IIT Madras Startup Offers Free Skilling Classes To Students Affected By Shutdowns

COVID-19: Primary Schools Closed In Tamil Nadu Till March 31

Coronavirus: Assam Shuts Schools, Cancels Exams Till March 29

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Over: "Well Balanced Paper" Says Teacher

Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key: Important Points For Candidates

Click here for more Education News

