Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key: Important Points For Candidates

The Board had decided to begin the evaluation for class 10 board exams on March 12.

Bihar Board has not released any information on the class 10th objective paper's answer key on its official website. Though the class 10th answer key was supposed to be released on March 13, and the objection window was to remain open till March 15, as of now the official website does not have any information in this regard.

For the class 12th objective paper's answer key the Board had released a notification on its website on March 8. Students were asked to login to the Board's website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to check the answer keys.

However, no such notification has been released for class 10 answer key.

Objective paper was introduced in Bihar Board exams in 2018 to reduce stress on students during the exam season and to improve the pass percentage. In this, the question paper has 50% objective questions. The answer for the objective part is marked in an OMR sheet. The evaluation of objective part will be done on the basis of the answer key.

There are reports that the evaluation process for class 12 board exam has been extended till March 14.

The board concluded the exam for inter students on February 13 and for matric students on February 24. It is expected to announce inter and matric exam results by the end of March or beginning of April this year. In 2019, Bihar was the first state to announce board exam results. The result for inter exam was announce on March 30, and the result for matric exam was announced on April 6.



