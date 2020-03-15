COVID-19: IIT Madras Startup Offers Free Skilling Classes To Students Affected By Shutdowns

Coronavirus: IIT Madras startup is offering online IT skilling courses to prepare for campus placements

IIT Madras-incubated startup GUVI is offering online IT skilling courses to prepare for campus placements free of cost to students who would have been impacted by the nation-wide shutdown due to COVID-19. With final semester examinations fast approaching for engineering colleges, students would now be preparing for campus placements through training centres, some of which have now closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students can subscribe on www.guvi.io to access the courses on the platform without having to pay any charges, a statement from the Institute said.

In addition to students affected by COVID 19-related shutdown, GUVI is offering its platform to all engineering college students free of cost for a duration of two weeks.

GUVI, which offers an online platform for students to learn in their mother tongues, is offering specialized courses to upskill students and make them 'job ready' without having to leave their house.

In addition, more than 100 technologists from top product companies have also volunteered to conduct 30-day free webinar sessions on the top IT Skills that the industry looks for, which the students can learn from home on GUVI's platform free of charge, the statement said.

Online mentors are also available to support the students to practice the concepts on their online coding platform 'Code kata.'

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. S.P. Balamurugan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, "We need to ensure the safety of students through all possible measures while also ensuring that they have the requisite skills for bright job prospects. GUVI is contributing in a small but significant manner towards these goals, to ensure the students acquire the right skills and are employable. Our hiring partners have also been gracious in supporting us in this initiative".

