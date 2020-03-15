Coronavirus: IIM Kozhikode Convocation Postponed

Coronavirus: IIM Kozhikode postpones annual Convocation scheduled from April 3

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode or IIM-K has postponed its annual Convocation due to the prevailing circumstances around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The two-day ceremony was to begin from April 3 with a pre-convocation cultural night for students, their families and the IIMK community, followed by the Main ceremony, on the following day.

In a statement, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said: "Considering that the World Health Organisation has recently declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and the advisories issued by the Health Ministries of Union of India & Govt. of Kerala advocate avoiding public gatherings, we have taken the decision to postpone Convocation 2020 scheduled for 3rd & 4th April, indefinitely.

"At a time when the world is combating an unprecedented challenge of this magnitude, we at IIMK will stand by guidelines issued by the governing bodies in national interest. As dutiful citizens, we are vigilant towards the developing situation and have also geared up internally to take on the challenge. We will be announcing the new dates for the Convocation to the students in due course of time."

A total of 663 students from various programmes of IIMK were expected to be awarded degrees at the 22nd Annual Convocation Programme, for one of the earliest IIMs in the country.

