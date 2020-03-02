Punjab Assembly Seeks Teaching Punjabi Language Compulsory Till Class 10

The unanimously passed resolution also made a recommendation for making the court orders in the language.

The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution asking the state government to make teaching Punjabi language compulsory in all schools till Class 10. The unanimously passed resolution also made a recommendation for making the court orders available in the language. Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi moved the resolution during the Budget session, asking the government to take steps for teaching Punjabi language as a compulsory subject in all government and private institutions of the state till Class 10.

After moving the resolution, Mr Channi said according to a UNO report, Punjabi language was among those 2,000 languages, which would disappear in the next 50 years.

He said strenuous efforts should be made for the survival of the language. He further said the language should be given due respect in neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

Efforts should be made to make Punjabi first language in Chandigarh, said Mr Channi, adding that its teaching should be made compulsory in all government and private schools of the state capital.

He also discussed the formation of a commission to strictly enforce the use of the language in the state.

He said there were some schools in the state where students were being fined for conversing in Punjabi.

Presently, the teaching Punjabi language in government schools is compulsory while it is optional in private schools under the CBSE.

Supporting the resolution, Akali MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon demanded that the teaching of Punjabi language should also be made mandatory in convent schools.

Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, though gave a thumbs up to the resolution, pointed out that English language had acquired a "status symbol" in society.

He expressed displeasure over the conduct of examinations by the Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab State Power Corporation for recruitment purposes only in English language.

Mr Bains demanded that the governor's address should also be in Punjabi.

Participating in the discussion, AAP legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan suggested that all members should sign only in Punjabi language.

"The address of governor and the chief Minister should also be in Punjabi language, he said.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said works in all courts should be transacted in the language.

