CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Over: 'Well Balanced Paper' Says Teacher

CBSE class 12 biology exam was held today from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. This is one of the major papers of class 12.

Teachers said it to be a well-balanced paper with questions within the syllabus based on NCERT textbooks meeting the expectations of everyone.

"This year, the students and teachers alike, were apprehensive with regards the newly introduced section on case studies in the Biology paper. The anxiety was in respect of the type of case studies which would be included in the paper since the sample paper pointed towards diagram based questions, making everyone ponder on the best methodology to tackle them. However the paper had only one diagram based question on HIV," said Anita Chandel, HOD Biology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.

The paper was student friendly with a fair set of direct questions. On the difficulty level it can be weighed as 'average' except for a few three markers, she said.

On the difficulty level of multiple choice questions or the MCQs, she said those were direct questions.

Overall the paper was well balanced. CBSE was once again successful in reinforcing the fact that success lies in ensuring concept clarity and grasping every line in the NCERT book, she also said.

The next exam for CBSE class 12 students will be held on March 16 for Taxation, Carnatic Music and Hindustani Music.

The next major exam for CBSE class 12 students is Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics, which will be held on March 17.

