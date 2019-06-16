Punjab Government Prohibits Sale Of Uniform, Books In Schools

The guidelines also state the uniform, once introduced, should be carried on for at least three years.

Punjab has prohibited the sale of uniforms and textbooks in school premises, state Education Minister Inder Singla said on Saturday. He said directions have been issued to all private schools affiliated to the CBSE, the ICSE and the Punjab School Education Board not to ask parents to buy school uniform and books from their earmarked shop or firm.

The guidelines also state the uniform, once introduced in a school, should be carried on for at least three years and no change in its colour or design be introduced during that period.

Besides, it has been made mandatory for school authorities to use approved books based on the board syllabi and upload the list of those books on the school website, leaving the choice of buying books solely to the discretion of students and parents.

Read also:

Super 30's Anand Kumar, Who Wanted To Study In Cambridge, Will Deliver A Lecture There

IGNOU Launches Certificate Programme In Yoga

Delhi High Court Quashes Delhi University Admission Criteria; Application Date Extended To June 22

National Education Policy: Student Body Demands Extension For Filing Suggestions

Extend Deadline, Allow Students To Apply Based On Last-Year Criteria: Court Tells DU

Click here for more Education News

