Savitribai Phule Pune University Distributes 16000 Saplings Under Green 'Waari' Project

Savitribai Phule Pune University has distributed 16000 saplings under green 'waari' project

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Sunday distributed more than 16000 saplings to students who are expected to plant them around colleges that fall on the routes of waari, the annual procession to Pandharpur, as part of a green project.

The varsity claimed that it has set a world record on distribution of the largest number of saplings.

The distribution was done by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the SPPU as a part of "Green Waari Project" in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis gave a pledge to over 15000 students and exhorted them to create awareness about cleanliness, health, hygiene and environment through the waari.

"All these saplings will be planted around the colleges that are affiliated to the varsity along the routes of waari by these students. All the colleges and the students are given responsibility to make sure that the planted saplings grow and taken care of," a SPPU official said.

'Waari' is the annual procession of the devotees of Lord Vitthal, who walk to Pandharpur in Solapur district from various parts of Maharashtra.

