Savitribhai Phule Pune University B.Ed, MBA, BCA And Other Programs Result Released, Check Here

SPPU B.Ed, MBA, BCA 2025 Result: The Savitribhai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Education (General) courses for the April 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the results on the official website, unipune.ac.in.

The SPPU has declared the results for two key programs- Bachelor of Education (General) and First Year Bachelor of Education (General).

Along with the B.Ed. results, SPPU has released the results for BBA, MBA, BCA, M.Sc., M.Pharma. and others.

SPPU B.Ed Results: How To Check B.Ed. And Other April 2025 Exam Results?

Visit the official website, unipune.ac.in.

Select your course and examination.

Enter your login credentials of Seat number and Mother's Name.

Click on "Show Result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The re-evaluation results for the B.Sc., BA and B.com programs has also been released.

Students who qualified the examinations will have to submit the necessary documents for their admission process to begin.

Students can keep visiting the official website to stay updated regarding the result announcement of other programs.