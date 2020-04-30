Patna University To Begin PUCET 2020 Application Process Today

Patna University will begin PUCET 2020 application process today

Patna University will begin application process for PUCET 2020 today, i.e. on April 30 at 4:00 pm. 'Online submission of application form for admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including self-financing courses is likely to begin from 30-April-2020,' reads a notice on the University's website.

PUCET 2020 will be held for admission to under graduate, post graduate, self-financing, and diploma course.

Students will have time till June 20, 2020 to fill up application forms including quota forms of all post graduate/ under graduate/ diploma courses. The last date of admission has been fixed as August 14, 2020.

As per the academic calendar released by Patna University, before the UGC guideline was released, the submission of application for re-admission will begin on July 1, 2020 and conclude on July 31, 2020. Last date for admission under quota and re-admission is August 20, 2020. Last date of admission under casual vacancy is September 15, 2020. The date for commencement of classes has been fixed as August 24, 2020.

The calendar even though released much before UGC guidelines, falls in line with the Commission's suggested schedule. In Bihar, the board result for 12th class was released on March 24 and such students can apply for admission to degree courses. However, this will affect students of other boards like CBSE in the state who will not be able to apply.

