UGC Releases Academic Calendar. New Session To Begin In September

UGC releases guidelines for beginning next academic session

UGC has suggested that the new academic session 2020-21 should begin in September for fresh batch students. In the academic calendar, UGC has suggested that classes for 2nd and 3rd year students can begin from August 1 and that for fresh batch (first semester/year) from September 1.

For fresh admission, the Commission has suggested the August 1 - August 31 period. For the new academic session, odd semester exams can be held between January 1 and January 25 and even semester can begin from January 27.

Universities can disperse classes on May 25 and hold even semester exams from May 26 to June 25, 2020.

Summer vacation for 2020-21 session will be from July 1 to July 31 and the next academic session can commence from August 2, 2021.

Apart from the suggestive calendar, UGC has also asked the universities to follow a 6-day week pattern to compensate for the loss of studies for 2019-20 session during the lockdown and for the next session 2020-21.

UGC has also asked institutes to develop virtual classroom and video conferencing facility and train all teaching staff in using the technology. Universities have also been asked to make use of virtual laboratories to facilitate students of science/ engineering/ technology streams.

"In order to overcome such challenges in future, the faculty should be adequately trained for the use of ICT and online teaching tools, so that they complete about 25% of the syllabus through online teaching and 75% syllabus through face to face teaching," says UGC.

Universities, colleges have also been asked to be prepared in all respects to carry out the academic activities following necessary advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the Central/State Government, MHRD or UGC from time to time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

