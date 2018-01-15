Punjab School Education Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet Released

Class 12 board exams would be conducted between 2 pm to 5:15 pm and the exam for class 10 will be conducted between 10 am to 1:15 pm.
The exams would be of 3 hours duration, however the exam for geometrical perspective and architectural drawing will be for 4 hours. On the other hand, the paper for building construction, electronics engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, engineering drawing and N.S.Q.F. will be of only 2 hours.
Students appearing in the board exam will also be given 15 minutes time at the beginning to read the question paper. Candidates in the PH category will be given 20 minutes extra for every hour.
exam results will be declared within 15 days of concluding the exam.
