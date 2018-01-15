Punjab School Education Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet Released Punjab School Education Board has released the schedule for class 10 and class 12 board exam. The exam for regular and open school students would be conducted together.

Punjab School Education Board has released the schedule for class 10 and class 12 board exam. The exam for regular and open school students would be conducted together. The board exams for class 12 students (including open school students) will begin from February 28 and the exam for class 10 students (including open school students) will begin from March 12. In case of class 12 students the exam would be conducted in afternoon session. For class 10 students, exam will be conducted in the morning session.



Class 12 board exams would be conducted between 2 pm to 5:15 pm and the exam for class 10 will be conducted between 10 am to 1:15 pm.



The exams would be of 3 hours duration, however the exam for geometrical perspective and architectural drawing will be for 4 hours. On the other hand, the paper for building construction, electronics engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, engineering drawing and N.S.Q.F. will be of only 2 hours.



Students appearing in the board exam will also be given 15 minutes time at the beginning to read the question paper. Candidates in the PH category will be given 20 minutes extra for every hour.



This year, the board has announced, the board



