PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Scorecards By April? Here's All You Need To Know

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Amid various state education boards releasing the annual exam results for Classes 10 and 12, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is preparing to release the Punjab Board exam results 2025 by the end of this month. However, an official announcement regarding the release of the results has yet to be made. Once released, students will be able to check their results and access their marksheets online on the official website, pseb.ac.in, as well as on the NDTV special page.

This year, the Punjab Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4. In 2024, the exams took place from February 13 to March 5, and the results were declared on April 18.

Last year, in the PSEB Class 10 board exams, a total of 97.24 percent of students cleared the exam. Aditi from Ludhiana topped the exam. Alisha Sharma of Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar secured the second position with 99.23 per cent marks last year.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Number of Students Appeared

In 2024, a total of 2,81,098 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams, of which 2,73,348 students passed.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Exam Schedule

This year, the Punjab Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 13 to April 4. In 2024, the results were announced on April 30, and the exams were held from February 12 to March 30. A total of 93.04 per cent of students cleared the exam last year.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: How Many Students Appeared?

A total of 2,84,452 students took the PSEB Punjab board exams last year, of which 2,64,662 students cleared the exam. Ekampreet Singh of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with 100 per cent marks. The passing percentage for girls was 95.74 per cent, while for boys, it was 90.74 per cent.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Marks Required To Pass The Exam

Students are required to score at least 33% marks to pass the PSEB 10th and 12th theory examinations.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check Marks

Go to the official website of the Punjab Board: pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the 'Results' section.

Select the Punjab Board Class 10th or 12th Result 2025 link.

Log in using the required details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future use.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: What Details Scorecard Will Include

Candidate's name

Roll number

Subjects and code

Date of birth

School name

Final results

Division

Status

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: What To Do If Admit Card Is Lost?

If a student loses their admit card, they should reach out to their school authorities. The school will require details such as the school code, roll number, and any other relevant information to help retrieve the exam results.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: When Will Hard Copies Of Marksheets Be Available?

Students can collect their original mark sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 from their respective schools a few days after the announcement of the results