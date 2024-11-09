Prime Minister's Internship Scheme Registrations To Close Tomorrow, Check Details

Prime Minister's Internship: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 tomorrow. Eligible candidates can apply for various internship positions through the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in. The scheme, designed to support the professional development of young individuals, aims to benefit 10 million people over the next five years.

Internship Opportunities

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks leading the initiative. Available sectors include banking, financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality.



Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 24 and have passed High School or Higher Secondary School. Additionally, they must hold an ITI certificate, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma.

PM Internship Scheme: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in

Step 2. Select the "Register" link and enter the required details

Step 3. After submitting the information, the system will generate a resume based on your input

Step 4. Apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting preferences such as location, sector, and qualifications

Step 5. Submit your application and download the confirmation page for future reference

Stipend Details

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 during the internship period. Of this amount, Rs 500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also follows reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).