Prime Minister's Internship Scheme Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

PM Internship Scheme: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Go to the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in
Step 2. Select the "Register" link and enter the required details
Step 3. After submitting the information, the system will generate a resume based on your input
Step 4. Apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting preferences such as location, sector, and qualifications
Step 5. Submit your application and download the confirmation page for future reference
Stipend
Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 during the internship period. Of this amount, Rs 500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also adheres to reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates must:
- Be between the ages of 21 and 24
- Have completed High School or Higher Secondary School
- Hold an ITI certificate, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma
The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks leading the initiative.