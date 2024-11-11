Advertisement

Prime Minister's Internship Scheme Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

PM Internship Scheme: Candidates can apply for various internship positions by visiting the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Prime Minister's Internship Scheme Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
PM Internship Scheme: Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.
Prime Minister's Internship: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for the registration process until November 15. Eligible candidates can apply for various internship positions through the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in. The scheme, designed to support the professional development of young individuals, aims to benefit 10 million people over the next five years.

PM Internship Scheme: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in
Step 2. Select the "Register" link and enter the required details
Step 3. After submitting the information, the system will generate a resume based on your input
Step 4. Apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting preferences such as location, sector, and qualifications
Step 5. Submit your application and download the confirmation page for future reference

Stipend

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 during the internship period. Of this amount, Rs 500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also adheres to reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates must:

  • Be between the ages of 21 and 24
  • Have completed High School or Higher Secondary School
  • Hold an ITI certificate, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks leading the initiative.

Comments

