Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Surpasses Previous Year's Guinness World Record

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026 has recorded a registration of 4,05,81,955 participants so far. With this, the figures have surpassed last year's record when Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 had set a Guinness World Record with 3.53 crore registrations.

Of the total registrations this year, around 3,77,51,681 are students, 23,00,231 teachers and 5,30,043 parents.

The unique interactive programme of the Prime Minister with students, teachers and parents is scheduled for January 2026. The final date for the event will be announced later.

Registration for PPC 2026

Students of Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents are eligible to participate in the PPC 2026. All registered candidates will receive a Participation Certificate. Students can participate through self-participation or participation through teacher login by using their name and phone number to register for the programme.

Feature your question in PPC 2026

The Prime Minister will interact with selected participants during the event, answering questions related to exam stress, preparation strategies and overall well-being.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was awaiting to hear questions and experiences from exam warriors that can motivate others. "The Class X and XII board exams are approaching and so is this year's #ParikshaPeCharcha," he said.

"Looking forward to interacting with students, parents and teachers on different aspects of exams, most notably ways to overcome exam stress, remaining calm, confident and appearing for exams with a smile," he said.

The government will select participants for the PPC 2026 through Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition. The MCQ will be organised on the MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/) until January 11, 2026. The competition serves as the platform through which students, teachers and parents may submit their questions for consideration. Selected questions from these may be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.