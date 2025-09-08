Planning To Study MBA Next Year? 10 Steps You Should Take Right Now

If you want to study MBA in 2026, CAT 2025 is your main gateway to IIMs and other top business schools. The exam is on November 30, 2025, and preparation time is limited. The earlier you start, the stronger your chances. Begin by making a study plan, practising mock tests, and focusing on weak areas. Along with academics, build your communication skills and keep track of updates. With consistent practice and the right approach, you can crack CAT and get into your dream college. Here are 10 steps to get started right now.

1. Check Your Eligibility

Before anything else, confirm that you meet the basic CAT criteria. You need a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD). Final-year students can also apply. Checking this early saves you from last-minute problems.

2. Understand the Admission Timeline

CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025, and results will come out in January 2026. After that, IIMs and other B-schools will start shortlisting, interviews, and admissions between January and May 2026. Knowing this timeline helps you plan your preparation and applications smoothly.

3. Register for CAT

Don't delay registration. The last date to apply is September 13, 2025 at iimcat.ac.in. Completing registration early gives you peace of mind and lets you fully focus on preparation.

4. Make a Study Plan

With less than three months left, you need a focused plan. Divide your time between Quant, VARC, and DILR, and set weekly targets. Even if you are a beginner, steady effort can cover the basics in 6-8 weeks.

5. Work on Weak Areas

Don't just revise what you're already good at. Identify your weak sections, such as Reading Comprehension, Arithmetic, or Logical Puzzles, and devote extra practice to those areas.

6. Improve Communication Skills

Remember, CAT is only the first step. After the exam, you'll face Group Discussions (GD), Written Ability Tests (WAT), and Personal Interviews (PI). Start building communication skills now by reading newspapers, practicing speaking, and improving fluency in English.

7. Take Mock Tests

Mocks are essential for success. Start by taking 1-2 mock tests every week, analyse your mistakes, and focus on improvement. As you get closer to the exam, move on to full-length timed mocks to build speed and stamina.

8. Shortlist Your Target B-Schools

Apart from IIMs, explore top institutes like FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR Mumbai, and IITs' management schools. Check their cut-offs, fees, and placement details in advance so you can set realistic goals.

9. Stay Consistent

MBA preparation is a long journey. Avoid burnout by balancing study, revision, and rest. Consistency matters more than last-minute cramming. Think of CAT prep as a marathon, not a sprint.

10. Keep Checking Updates

Stay updated through the official website iimcat.ac.in for changes in the exam pattern, admit card release, and other announcements. Missing an update could cost you a whole year.

By following these steps, you will be ready to give your best attempt in CAT 2025 and secure a seat at your dream business school.