PGIMER MD/ MS Result Announced. Counselling Begins On December 20

PGIMER MD/ MS result declared. Counselling begins on December 20

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the result of the entrance exam held for admission to MD/ MS course. The result is available on the official website pgimer.edu.in. First round of counselling for admission to these courses will be held on December 20. Subsequent rounds of counselling will be held on January 10 and January 18. The PGIMER MD/ MS exam was held on November 30.

PGIMER MD/ MS Result

Open counselling for remaining vacant seats would be held on January 30.

Admission to various postgraduate courses conducted at the PGIMER is made twice a year. The sessions commence from first January and first July each year. Allocation of various disciplines of MD/MS courses will be done on the basis of a personal counseling, strictly in order of merit in the respective merits lists of the theory examination, reads the official notification of PGIMER.

The selection will be finalized only after the counseling of the candidates. Any candidate who is absent at the time of counseling will not be considered for admission.

