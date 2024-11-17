Advertisement

PGIMER Chandigarh Invites Applications For 134 Posts, Exam On December 6, Check Details

PGIMER Recruitment 2024: The positions are for a maximum duration of three years. The last date for submission of applications is November 24.

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2024: A computer-based test, carrying 75 marks, will be conducted on Dec 6.

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2024: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has opened applications for various posts, offering opportunities for Indian nationals. The institute aims to fill 109 posts of Senior Residents, 10 posts of Junior/Senior Demonstrators across various specialities, and one post of senior medical officer. Additionally, 13 senior resident posts and one senior medical officer post are available for the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur, Punjab.

The positions are for a maximum duration of three years. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. The last date for submission of applications is November 24, 2024.

Exam Details

A computer-based test, carrying 75 marks, will be conducted on December 6, 2024. The exam will take place in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi/NCR, and Kolkata.

Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1,500
SC/ST: Rs 800
PwBD: Exempted

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up To 45 years.

Educational Qualifications For Senior Residents:

  • A medical qualification is listed in the schedules of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
  • Registration with the Central/State Medical Council.
  • A postgraduate degree (MD/MS) or its equivalent in the relevant speciality from an institution recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official PGIMER website.

