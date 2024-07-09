Advertisement
PGIMER Chandigarh Hiring For 121 Faculty Positions, Check Details

PGIMER Chandigarh Faculty Recruitment: The last date to generate the challan for fee deposit is July 10, with the final date for depositing the application fee in the bank being July 12.

PGIMER Chandigarh Faculty Recruitment: The deadline for submitting hard copy of application is July 15.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh invites applications for the recruitment of 121 assistant professor positions in different specialities. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

The fee deposit challan form and online payment process began on June 25. The last date to generate the challan for fee deposit is July 10, with the final date for depositing the application fee in the bank being July 12.

The deadline for submitting the hard copy of the application to the Administrative Officer (Recruitment Cell), PGIMER, Sector-12, Chandigarh - 160012 is July 15.

Interested candidates should visit the Institute's website (recruitment link on the home page) for detailed information, including the application form, fee, age, pay scale, eligibility, qualifications, and experience. The number of posts, including reserved vacancies, may vary at the discretion of the Competent Authority.

Only eligible and shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, which will be provisional pending fulfilment of all requirements. Failure to meet these requirements will result in disqualification from the interview.

Candidates applying for the position of assistant professor must make a presentation on their work/achievements to the selection committee, not exceeding five minutes in length. This presentation should be prepared using Microsoft PowerPoint and follow the proforma provided with the application form.

Candidates must also submit the presentation on a CD at least one day before the interview to the Recruitment Cell, PGIMER, Chandigarh. No other formats, such as pen drives, will be accepted.

Other information for candidates:

  • The probation period for all faculty positions is two years.
  • The position(s) is/are full-time, and any form of private practice is prohibited.
  • Employees of PGIMER, Chandigarh will adhere to the New Pension Scheme as outlined in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs.
  • Incomplete applications or those where the hard copy is received after the deadline will be rejected without further consideration.
