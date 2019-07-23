Permanent Campus Of NIT Uttarakhand To Come Up At Sumari

The foundation stone for NIT Uttarakhand will be laid by September.

The permanent campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Uttarakhand will come up at Sumari in Pauri district where 200 acres of land have been identified by the state government, officials said Tuesday. The foundation stone for it will be laid by September.

The assurance was given by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat when the latter called on him in New Delhi on Monday, an official release quoting Dhan Singh Rawat said.

Admissions to the institute in the new session will take place in Shrinagar. Students of the institute who had shifted to Jaipur last year complaining of absence of a permanent campus and lack of facilities at the institute will soon be called back, it said. More than 100 students of NIT, Uttarakhand had gone back home en masse last year after a prolonged agitation in protest against of lack of facilities at the institute's temporary campus in Shrinagar.

