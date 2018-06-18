Periyar University UG, PG, April Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon At Periyaruniversity.ac.in Periyar University UG and PG exam result is expected to be released soon at www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Periyar University UG, PG Exam Result expected soon New Delhi: Periyar University is expected to announce the result for UG, PG exam soon. The exam for under graduate and post graduate courses offered by the university was conducted in April 2018. The University has not confirmed the result declaration time yet but it will be available soon. The result will be available on the 'onlinetn' portal.



. PRIDE exam is conducted for admission to distance courses offered by the university. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in December 2017 but were postponed and then conducted in February 2018.



The university has also released the exam centre list and time table for the UICP June Exam.



Students would have to login to the result website to check their result when it is announced. The UG result will be announced for all the colleges affiliated with the Periyar University.





About Periyar University



Periyar University was established in Salem in 1997. The University is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V.Ramasamy affectionally called 'Thanthai Periyar'.The University has six constituent colleges. Apart from the constituent colleges, 14 government colleges are affiliated with the university. There are 4 aided colleges, 77 self-financed colleges under the university.



