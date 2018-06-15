Periyar University Announces PRIDE Exam 2018 Result; Check At Periyaruniversity.ac.in Periyar University has released the result for PRIDE examination conducted in February 2018. The result is available on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT Periyar University Announces PRIDE Exam 2018 Result New Delhi: Periyar University has released the result for PRIDE examination conducted in February 2018. The result is available on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result using their respective registration numbers. PRIDE examination is conducted for admission to distance programmes at Periyar University. Periyar University is situated in Salem and is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V.Ramasamy affectionally called 'Thanthai Periyar'.



The Periyar University established a directorate for distance education namely Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The PRIDE started functioning from the year 2001 - 2002. The PRIDE offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.



How to check PRIDE Exam Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official Periyar University website: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the result link available home page.



Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Step five: Download and take a printout of your result.



but were postponed and eventually conducted in February this year.



Apart from the PRIDE Exam result, Periyar university has also announced the revaluation result for UICP Examination conducted in Jnauary 2018.



The University has also begun the online application process for common entrance test conducted for M.Phil. and PhD.



