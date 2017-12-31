Periyar University Postpones PRIDE Exam

Periyar University has postponed the Periyar Institute of Distance Education Examinations, popularly known as PRIDE exams for this year which were supposed to begin on 28 December. As of now the University has not announced new dates for the examination. Concerned candidates shall have to wait for the official update in this regard. The University will announce the new exam dates at the official website. Candidates are therefore urged to monitor the official web portal for timely updates in this regard. Updates, if any, will be available at the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.'Periyar Institute of Distance Education Examinations for December 2017 (which has been scheduled from 28-12-2017) has been postponed. The new Time Table and Examination Centres will be informed later. The Study Centres are requested to inform the above matter to all the Students immediately,' reads the official update.The University had declared the exam results for UG, PG programmes in June 2017. The exam was held in April 2017. Students were intimated about the result via SMS as well. The supplementary exam result for UG, PG and MPhil programmes were declared in August 2017.Established in 1997, Periyar University is situated at Salem, Tamil Nadu. Named after the social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, the University is accredited by NAAC with 'A' grade.